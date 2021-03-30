30 Mart 2021, Salı

Fenerbahçe'de Sadık Çiftpınar bel fıtığı ameliyatı olacak

Fenerbahçe'de teknik direktör Erol Bulut ile yolların ayrılmasından sonra takımın başına teknik sorumlu olarak Emre Belözoğlu geçti. Belözoğlu'nun takımın başına geçmesiyle birlikte sarı-lacivetlilerin daha hücum ağırlıklı oynaması bekleniyor. F.Bahçe'de bel ağrıları sebebiyle antrenmanlara katılamayan Sadık Çiftpınar'da ise flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. 27 yaşındaki oyuncunun bel fıtığı ameliyatı olacağı öğrenilirken, sezon sonuna doğru takıma dönmesi bekleniyor. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (FB spor haberi)
30.03.2021
