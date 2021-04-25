25 Nisan 2021, Pazar

Fenerbahçe Kasımpaşa maçının ardından Erman Toroğlu: Szalai'nin Thelin'e yaptığı hareket penaltı

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'nin Kasımpaşa'yı 3-2 mağlup ettiği karşılaşmanın ardından A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu Szalai'nin Thelin'e yaptığı hareketi yorumladı. Toroğlu, "Szalai hep alttan hem üstten Thelin'i itiyor bu pozisyon açık penaltı" dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
25.04.2021
