Attila Szalai: Galatasaray'dan teklif aldığım haberleri hakkında konuşmak istemiyorum

Fenerbahçe'nin Macar stoperi Attila Szalai basın mensuplarının sorularını yanıtladı. Macar stoper, "Galatasaray'dan teklif aldığım yönünde haberler vardı ama bu konu hakkında konuşmak istemiyorum. Şu an Fenerbahçe'nin futbolcusuyum ve mutluyum." dedi.
04.02.2021
