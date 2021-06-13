13 Haziran 2021, Pazar

A Milli Takım Galler hazırlıklarını sürdürdü

2020 Avrupa Şampiyonası (EURO 2020) ilk maçında İtalya'ya 3-0 mağlup olan A Milli Takım'ımız, grubun ikinci karşılaşmasında Galler ile karşı karşıya gelecek. Ay-yıldızlılar bu maç için hazırlıklarını yaptığı antrenmanla sürdürdü. | Son dakika EURO 2020 haberleri
13.06.2021
A Milli Takım Galler hazırlıklarını sürdürdü 13.06.2021
Christian Eriksen korkuttu 13.06.2021
Çarpıcı Uğurcan sözleri! "Çok acımasızca..." 13.06.2021
Uzman isim A Spor'a açıkladı! Eriksen futbola devam edebilecek mi? 12.06.2021
Reha Kapsal: Yenilgiyi bile hak etmedik 12.06.2021
Feyyaz Uçar: Galler'i yenmek zorundayız 12.06.2021
Şenol Güneş maç sonunda konuştu! 12.06.2021
Toroğlu'dan dikkat çeken sözler! "Biri ağır sıklet biri hafif sıklet" 12.06.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Sanki İtalya 13 kişi oynuyor 11.06.2021
Milliler son antrenmanını gerçekleştirdi! 10.06.2021
Hakan Çalhanoğlu: Ülkemizi en iyi şekilde temsil edeceğiz 10.06.2021
Şenol Güneş: Olağan dışı bir şey istemiyorum 10.06.2021
Mancini ve Chiellini Türkiye - İtalya maçı öncesi konuştu 10.06.2021
Son dakika spor haberleri: A Milli Takım'da Şenol Güneş revizyona gidiyor! Galler maçında ilk 11'de 3 değişiklik
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de dev kadro yapılanması! Yeni hoca ile beraber 28 futbolcu...
A Milli Takım oyuncularından Christian Eriksen'e destek mesajları! "Daha iyi döneceksin"
Son dakika EURO 2020 haberleri: Danimarka - Finlandiya maçında korkutan anlar! Christian Eriksen'in kalbi durdu
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray aradığı ismi İngiltere'de buldu! Alpaslan Öztürk ve Aytaç Kara'dan sonra...
EURO 2020 olağanüstü bir törenle açıldı! İşte o kareler...
