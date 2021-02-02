02 Şubat 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Transfer döneminin en başarılı takımı kim? Canlı yayında açıkladı

A Spor yorumcularından Serdar Sarıdağ, canlı yayında transfer dönemini değerlendirdi. Sarıdağ, transfer döneminin en başarılı takımının Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe olduğunu ifade etti. İşte o açıklamalar...
02.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Transfer döneminin en başarılı... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Transfer döneminin en başarılı..." 02.02.2021
Vida'nın menajeri Beşiktaş'a gelen teklifi açıkladı Vida'nın menajeri Beşiktaş'a gelen teklifi açıkladı 01.02.2021
Cenk'in evrakları motorla teslim edildi! Cenk'in evrakları motorla teslim edildi! 01.02.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Çok gereksiz bir risk... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Çok gereksiz bir risk..." 01.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Cenk Tosun İstanbul'a geldi! İşte ilk açıklama... Cenk Tosun İstanbul'a geldi! İşte ilk açıklama... 01.02.2021
Cenk Tosun İstanbul'a indi! Cenk Tosun İstanbul'a indi! 01.02.2021
Yalçın: Kaybetmeyi hak etmedik Yalçın: Kaybetmeyi hak etmedik 31.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonu değerlendirdi! Net penaltı Toroğlu o pozisyonu değerlendirdi! "Net penaltı" 31.01.2021
Toroğlu'dan derbi yorumu! İnşallah hakem tesir etmez Toroğlu'dan derbi yorumu! "İnşallah hakem tesir etmez" 31.01.2021
Güven Yalçın Lecce'ye kiralandı! Güven Yalçın Lecce'ye kiralandı! 31.01.2021
Trabzonspor maçı öncesi Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Trabzonspor maçı öncesi Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? 31.01.2021
Süper Lig ekibi Lens'e talip oldu! İşte sözleşme teklifi Süper Lig ekibi Lens'e talip oldu! İşte sözleşme teklifi 31.01.2021
Beşiktaş'tan stoper hamlesi! Resmi teklif yapıldı Beşiktaş'tan stoper hamlesi! Resmi teklif yapıldı 31.01.2021
Sivasspor Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı için teklifte bulundu Sivasspor Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı için teklifte bulundu 31.01.2021
Cenk Tosun yeniden Beşiktaş'ta! İşte geliş saati Cenk Tosun yeniden Beşiktaş'ta! İşte geliş saati 30.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ın Cenk Tosun ısrarı! Yeni teklif yapıldı Beşiktaş'ın Cenk Tosun ısrarı! Yeni teklif yapıldı 30.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Boupendza'dan transfer ve Mesut Özil sözleri!
Galatasaray'da DeAndre Yedlin ve Mostafa Mohamed ilk idmanına çıktı! İşte o görüntüler
Fenerbahçe'ye Hatay'da coşkulu karşılama! Mesut Özil'e yoğun ilgi
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut Hatayspor maçı 11'ini belirledi! Mesut Özil ve Osayi...
Galatasaray Boupendza'yı transfer edecek mi? Hatayspor'dan açıklama geldi
İşte 4 büyüklerin transfer ettiği isimlerle ilgili dikkat çeken ayrıntılar! Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör