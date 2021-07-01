Son dakika spor haberi: Diego Costa transferinde Beşiktaş'a kötü haber! Portekiz devi Benfica da talip oldu

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(n,t){r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&console.log("%c%s%c => %c%s","display:inline-block;color:#fff;background:red;padding:1px 4px;border-radius:3px;",n,"background:inherit;","",t)}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&n.push({key:"kvbalparmak",val:"1"});n.push({key:"kv_category",val:AdDev.FindAdminUrl()});bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! 01 Temmuz 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika spor haberi: Diego Costa transferinde Beşiktaş'a kötü haber! Portekiz devi Benfica da talip oldu
Beşiktaş'ın transfer listesinin başında olan Diego Costa ile görüşmeler devam ediyor. Siyah beyazlılara yıldız oyuncunun transferinden kötü haber geldi. Portekiz'in dev kulüplerinden Benfica'nın da İspanyol forvete resmi teklif yaptığı açıklandı. Öte yandan Kara Kartal'ın uzun süredir istediği Salih Uçan ise resmi sözleşmeye imza atıyor. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme canlı yayında aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika spor haberi (BJK haberleri)
01.07.2021
