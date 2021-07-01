01 Temmuz 2021, Perşembe

Son dakika spor haberi: Diego Costa transferinde Beşiktaş'a kötü haber! Portekiz devi Benfica da talip oldu

Beşiktaş'ın transfer listesinin başında olan Diego Costa ile görüşmeler devam ediyor. Siyah beyazlılara yıldız oyuncunun transferinden kötü haber geldi. Portekiz'in dev kulüplerinden Benfica'nın da İspanyol forvete resmi teklif yaptığı açıklandı. Öte yandan Kara Kartal'ın uzun süredir istediği Salih Uçan ise resmi sözleşmeye imza atıyor. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme canlı yayında aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika spor haberi (BJK haberleri)
01.07.2021
