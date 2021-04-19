19 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Beşiktaş taraftarı Sivasspor maçı öncesinde takımına destek oldu!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 36. haftasında Beşiktaş, deplasmanda Sivasspor ile karşı karşıya gelecek. Mücadele öncesinde siyah beyazlı kulübün taraftarları takımlarının Sivas kafilesine destek oldu. Taraftarlar takım otobüsünü Nevzat Demir Tesisleri'nden meşalelerle uğurladı. İşte o anlar... | Son dakika spor haberi (BJK haberleri)
19.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş taraftarından takıma destek! Beşiktaş taraftarından takıma destek! 19.04.2021
Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! Beşiktaş'ın topçusu değil Canlı yayında çarpıcı sözler! "Beşiktaş'ın topçusu değil" 19.04.2021
Toroğlu'dan şampiyonluk yorumu! Beşiktaş Sivas'ı yenemezse... Toroğlu'dan şampiyonluk yorumu! "Beşiktaş Sivas'ı yenemezse..." 18.04.2021
Aboubakar Sivas maçında oynayabilecek mi? Aboubakar Sivas maçında oynayabilecek mi? 17.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Cengiz'in sözleri sonrası flaş iddia! Bazı futbolcular... Cengiz'in sözleri sonrası flaş iddia! "Bazı futbolcular..." 17.04.2021
İki oyuncunun kırmızı kart görmesi gerekiyordu "İki oyuncunun kırmızı kart görmesi gerekiyordu" 16.04.2021
Kartal'a Oğuzhan'dan kötü haber! Kartal'a Oğuzhan'dan kötü haber! 16.04.2021
Transferi canlı yayında açıkladı! Salih Uçan bitti Transferi canlı yayında açıkladı! "Salih Uçan bitti" 16.04.2021
Turgay Demir: Larin sürpriz yapmayı seviyor! Turgay Demir: Larin sürpriz yapmayı seviyor! 16.04.2021
Kartal'a kötü haber! Aboubakar... Kartal'a kötü haber! Aboubakar... 15.04.2021
Sergen Yalçın Covid-19 aşısı oldu! İşte o anlar Sergen Yalçın Covid-19 aşısı oldu! İşte o anlar 15.04.2021
Kartal'dan stoper hamlesi! İşte listedeki 4 futbolcu Kartal'dan stoper hamlesi! İşte listedeki 4 futbolcu 14.04.2021
Aboubakar Ankaragücü maçında oynayabilecek mi? Aboubakar Ankaragücü maçında oynayabilecek mi? 14.04.2021
Çebi'den Cengiz'e cevap! Onlardan daha mağduruz Çebi'den Cengiz'e cevap! "Onlardan daha mağduruz" 14.04.2021
Çebi'den zemin sözleri! Hassasiyet gösterilmedi Çebi'den zemin sözleri! "Hassasiyet gösterilmedi" 14.04.2021
Talisca: Türkiye'ye dönmek istiyorum Talisca: Türkiye'ye dönmek istiyorum 13.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! A Milli Takım'ın yıldızı adım adım çubukluya...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye 2 genç yetenek! Emre Belözoğlu transfer için düğmeye bastı...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 35. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın 10 numara planı belli oldu! 2 aday...
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu ile Sinem Kobal'ın bebekleri Lalin ilk kez görüntülendi! İşte o kareler...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör