22 Aralık 2020, Salı
Kemal Erdoğan: Sahaya çıkmadan yenilgi çok adil gözükmüyor
Beşiktaş Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Kemal Erdoğan 'Takım Oyunu' programında hükmen mağlubiyet kararı ile ilgili flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Erdoğan, "Sahaya çıkmadan yenilgi çok adil gözükmüyor." dedi.
22.12.2020
