22 Aralık 2020, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Kemal Erdoğan: Sahaya çıkmadan yenilgi çok adil gözükmüyor

Beşiktaş Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Kemal Erdoğan 'Takım Oyunu' programında hükmen mağlubiyet kararı ile ilgili flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Erdoğan, "Sahaya çıkmadan yenilgi çok adil gözükmüyor." dedi.
22.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Sahaya çıkmadan yenilgi çok adil gözükmüyor "Sahaya çıkmadan yenilgi çok adil gözükmüyor" 22.12.2020
Flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! Şampiyonluğun... Flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! "Şampiyonluğun..." 21.12.2020
Sergen Yalçın: Bambaşka bir ikinci yarı oynadık Sergen Yalçın: Bambaşka bir ikinci yarı oynadık 20.12.2020
Beşiktaş'ın kazandığı penaltı doğru karar mı? Beşiktaş'ın kazandığı penaltı doğru karar mı? 20.12.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Erman Toroğlu: Beşiktaş vitaminsiz baskı yapıyor Erman Toroğlu: Beşiktaş vitaminsiz baskı yapıyor 20.12.2020
Toroğlu'ndan eleştiri! Oynatmayacaksan neden alıyorsun? Toroğlu'ndan eleştiri! "Oynatmayacaksan neden alıyorsun?" 20.12.2020
Beşiktaş'ın şampiyonluk yarışında önü açık "Beşiktaş'ın şampiyonluk yarışında önü açık" 19.12.2020
Yalçın'a flaş sözler! Beşiktaş'ı taşıyamıyor Yalçın'a flaş sözler! "Beşiktaş'ı taşıyamıyor" 18.12.2020
Sergen Yalçın'a büyük övgü! Futbol camiasının... Sergen Yalçın'a büyük övgü! "Futbol camiasının..." 15.12.2020
Beşiktaş bireysel hatalardan dolayı kaybetti "Beşiktaş bireysel hatalardan dolayı kaybetti" 14.12.2020
Beşiktaş'ın kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Toroğlu yorumladı Beşiktaş'ın kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Toroğlu yorumladı 13.12.2020
Yalçın'dan hakem kararlarına sert tepki! Yalçın'dan hakem kararlarına sert tepki! 13.12.2020
Alanyaspor'un kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Toroğlu açıkladı! Alanyaspor'un kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Toroğlu açıkladı! 13.12.2020
Erman Toroğlu'ndan flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! Kazanacak futbol oynamadı Erman Toroğlu'ndan flaş Beşiktaş yorumu! "Kazanacak futbol oynamadı" 13.12.2020
Beşiktaş Alanyaspor karşısında bir şey yapamıyor "Beşiktaş Alanyaspor karşısında bir şey yapamıyor" 13.12.2020
Alanyaspor maçı öncesinde Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Alanyaspor maçı öncesinde Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıkladı! 13.12.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'ye Medipol Başakşehir maçı öncesi müjdeli haber! Yıldız isim takımla çalıştı
Cenk Tosun'a sürpriz talip! Milli yıldız sıcak bakıyor
Fenerbahçe’ye dünyaca ünlü bir yıldız daha! Bedava transfer...
Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları güncellendi! Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
Beşiktaş ara transfer bombasını patlattı! Yeni golcü...
Galatasaray'dan Saracchi hamlesi! Fatih Terim...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör