28 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi
Beşiktaş'ta Josef de Souza krizi!
Beşiktaş'ın geçtiğimiz günlerde resmi sözleşme imzaladığı Josef de Souza ile ilgili sıcak gelişmeler yaşanıyor. Brezilyalı futbolcunun eski takımı Al Ahli, sözleşmenin haksız feshedildiğini öne sürerek oyuncuyu geri çağırdı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
28.09.2020
