Beşiktaş yeni yıla lider girmek istiyor!

Son haftalardaki başarılı sonuçları sürdürmek isteyen Beşiktaş yeni yıla lider girmenin hesaplarını yapyor. Siyah-beyazlılarda yaşanan son gelişmeler A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
10.12.2020
Oynadığım pozisyona adapte oldum "Oynadığım pozisyona adapte oldum" 10.12.2020
Beşiktaş'a Josef de Souza'dan iyi haber! Beşiktaş'a Josef de Souza'dan iyi haber! 10.12.2020
Beşiktaşlı N'Sakala'dan Pierre Webo'ya destek Beşiktaşlı N'Sakala'dan Pierre Webo'ya destek 09.12.2020
