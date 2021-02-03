03 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Sergen Yalçın: Yarım pozisyona girmeyen takımdan gol yedik

Süper Lig'in 23. haftasında Beşiktaş deplasmanda Antalyaspor ile 1-1 berabere kaldı. Mücadele sonrasında siyah-beyazlıların teknik direktörü Sergen Yalçın açıklamalarda bulundu. Yalçın, "Yarım pozisyona girmeyen takımdan gol yedik" ifadelerini kullandı.
03.02.2021
