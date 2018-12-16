13 Eylül 2020, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor kafilesi stada hareket etti

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 16. haftasında Beşiktaş ile karşılaşacak olan Trabzonspor, maçın oynanacağı Vodafone Park'a doğru hareket etti.
16.12.2018
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor'dan Sörloth açıklaması Trabzonspor'dan Sörloth açıklaması 13.09.2020
Dev maçın hakemi Ali Şansalan Dev maçın hakemi Ali Şansalan 13.09.2020
Trabzonspor ile Beşiktaş 131. kez Trabzonspor ile Beşiktaş 131. kez 13.09.2020
Haftanın dev maçı Trabzon'da Haftanın dev maçı Trabzon'da 13.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor seriyi sürdürmek istiyor Trabzonspor seriyi sürdürmek istiyor 12.09.2020
Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş maçı Pazar 20.00'de Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş maçı Pazar 20.00'de 12.09.2020
Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş maçına doğru Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş maçına doğru 12.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da sağ kanat arayışı Trabzonspor'da sağ kanat arayışı 11.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Trondsen şoku Trabzonspor'da Trondsen şoku 11.09.2020
Trondsen'in sakatlığı 6 ay sürecek "Trondsen'in sakatlığı 6 ay sürecek" 10.09.2020
Sörloth milli takımda da coştu Sörloth milli takımda da coştu 09.09.2020
Trabzonspor'a bir iyi bir kötü haber Trabzonspor'a bir iyi bir kötü haber 09.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da stoper arayışı Trabzonspor'da stoper arayışı 09.09.2020
Ada basınından Trabzonspor iddiası Ada basınından Trabzonspor iddiası 05.09.2020
Newton: Beklentilerin yüksek olması normal Newton: Beklentilerin yüksek olması normal 05.09.2020
Trabzonspor'a Abdülkadir Ömür'den iyi haber Trabzonspor'a Abdülkadir Ömür'den iyi haber 05.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'un raporu ortaya çıktı! Takıma gelen 2 isim...
Sergen Yalçın'ın Trabzonspor planı hazır! Takımı böyle yönetecek
Muriqi'nin yerine iki bomba transfer! Cavani derken...
Galatasaray transferde bombayı patlatıyor! Orta sahaya yıldız isim...
Galatasaray'a kötü haber! Transferi resmen açıklandı
Vedat Muriqi'nin transfer fedakarlığı! Alacağı ücret...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör