St Gallen - Trabzonspor MAÇ ÖZETİ
UEFA Avrupa Konferans Ligi Play-off Turu ilk maçında Trabzonspor, İsviçre deplasmanında St. Gallen ile golsüz berabere kaldı. İşte maçın özeti...
DİĞER HABERLER
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
05:19
St Gallen - Trabzonspor MAÇ ÖZETİ 22 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
12:43
Abdullah Avcı: Forvet oyuncusu alacağız! 22 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
02:47
Trabzonspor maçında St. Gallen'in golü iptal edildi 22 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
00:57
Bardhi gole çok yaklaştı! İşte o anlar 22 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
02:56
Trabzonspor Hyun-Seok Hong'u bitirmek üzere! 18 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
05:36
Rapid Wien 2-0 Trabzonspor | MAÇ ÖZETİ 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:58
GOL | Rapid Wien 2 - 0 Trabzonspor 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:13
Trabzonspor 10 kişi kaldı! 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00