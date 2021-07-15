15 Temmuz 2021, Perşembe

Son dakika spor haberleri: Rachid Ghezzal transferinde son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı... | Gs Bjk haberleri

Son dakika transfer haberleri... Beşiktaş ve Galatasaray transfer harekatını sürdürüyor. İki kulüp Rachid Ghezzal ve Valentine Rosier transferi için karşı karşıya geldi. A Spor muhabirleri Sercan Dikme ve Emre Kaplan Rachid Ghezzal ile ilgili son detayları açıkladı. Emre Kaplan, Galatasaray'ın teklifini belirtti ve Beşiktaş'a oranla Ghezzal'in Galatasaray'a daha yakın olduğunu aktardı.
15.07.2021
