22 Haziran 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da başkan Burak Elmas mazbatasını aldı!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da oldukça çekişmeli geçen başkanlık seçiminin ardından Burak Elmas, sarı kırmızılıların 38.başkanı olmuştu. Elmas ve yönetim kurulu üyeleri düzenlenen törenle birlikte mazbatasını aldı. (GS spor haberleri)
22.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Burak Elmas mazbatasını aldı! Burak Elmas mazbatasını aldı! 22.06.2021
Terim'in Barış ısrarı! Transferde takas formülü... Terim'in Barış ısrarı! Transferde takas formülü... 22.06.2021
Transfer müjdesini verdi! 1 ya da 2 isim açıklanacak Transfer müjdesini verdi! "1 ya da 2 isim açıklanacak" 22.06.2021
Ayrılığı böyle duyurdu! Yeni sezon planlamasında yok Ayrılığı böyle duyurdu! "Yeni sezon planlamasında yok" 21.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Terim'in yardımcıları belli oluyor! 2 sürpriz isim Terim'in yardımcıları belli oluyor! 2 sürpriz isim 21.06.2021
Seçim sonrası flaş sözler! Burak Elmas'ın hesabını sorması lazım Seçim sonrası flaş sözler! "Burak Elmas'ın hesabını sorması lazım" 20.06.2021
Burak Elmas'ın seçilmesini böyle yorumladı! Sonucu onlar belirledi Burak Elmas'ın seçilmesini böyle yorumladı! "Sonucu onlar belirledi" 20.06.2021
Günün bombası oldu! Burak Elmas'tan Arda Turan kararı... Günün bombası oldu! Burak Elmas'tan Arda Turan kararı... 20.06.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! G.Saray'da hangi bölgelere takviye yapılacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı! G.Saray'da hangi bölgelere takviye yapılacak? 20.06.2021
Terim yeni yönetimle devam edecek mi? Terim yeni yönetimle devam edecek mi? 20.06.2021
Faruk Süren ve Ali Dürüst A Spor'a açıklamalarda bulundu! Faruk Süren ve Ali Dürüst A Spor'a açıklamalarda bulundu! 19.06.2021
Burak Elmas A Spor'a konuştu! G.Saray ruhu budur Burak Elmas A Spor'a konuştu! "G.Saray ruhu budur" 19.06.2021
Burak Elmas'tan Fatih Terim sözleri! Burak Elmas'tan Fatih Terim sözleri! 19.06.2021
Seçim sonrası dikkat çeken an! Elmas ve Hamamcıoğlu... Seçim sonrası dikkat çeken an! Elmas ve Hamamcıoğlu... 19.06.2021
G.Saray başkanlık seçiminde büyük arbede! G.Saray başkanlık seçiminde büyük arbede! 19.06.2021
Usta yorumcu canlı yayında hangi adaya oy verdiğini açıkladı! Usta yorumcu canlı yayında hangi adaya oy verdiğini açıkladı! 19.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da yerli operasyonu! Halil Akbunar ve Gökdeniz Bayraktar...
Son dakika spor haberi: Resmi açıklamalar geldi! İşte Spor Toto Süper Lig'de biten transferler...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da Burak Elmas ve Fatih Terim'in ilk hedefi belli oldu! Belhanda'nın yerine...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'a Japon orta saha! Etebo ve Gedson Fernandes yerine...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray bombayı patlatıyor! Alpaslan Öztürk ve Aytaç Kara'dan sonra...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den sürpriz transfer hamlesi! Serdar Dursun'un ardından...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör