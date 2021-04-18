18 Nisan 2021, Pazar

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'daki olağanüstü toplantı sonrası açıkladı! "Farklı yansımaları olabilir..."

Galatasaray'da başkan Mustafa Cengiz'in önderliğinde düzenlenen olağanüstü toplantı sona erdi. Görüşmenin ardından A Spor'a açıklamalarda bulunan DHA Muhabiri Serhan Türk, "Olumlu bir hava içerisinde geçti ancak yarından (19 Nisan) itibaren farklı gelişmeler olabilir" ifadelerini kullandı. İşte o sözler... | Son dakika spor haberi (GS haberleri)
18.04.2021
