14 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Falcao ve Onyekuru sahalara ne zaman dönecek? İşte son gelişmeler

Son dakika spor haberleri... Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 35. haftasında Göztepe ile oynayacağı maçın hazırlıklarını sürdüren Galatasaray'da Kerem Aktürkoğlu ile çarpışmasının ardından yüz kemiklerinde kırık oluşan Radamel Falcao ve sağ arka adalesinde orta düzeyde zorlanma tespit edilen Henry Onyekuru'nun sahalara ne zaman döneceği merak konusu oldu. İki futbolcunun durumuyla ilgili son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. Kaplan, "Onyekuru'nun 2 haftalık bir tedavi süreci bulunuyor. Falcao'nun da en az 3 hafta sahalardan uzak kalmasını bekliyoruz." dedi.
14.04.2021
