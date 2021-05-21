21 Mayıs 2021, Cuma

Mustafa Cengiz'den Erman Toroğlu ve Hıncal Uluç'a teşekkür!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray Kulübü Başkanı Mustafa Cengiz gündeme dair açıklamalarda bulundu. Cengiz, " Doğruları söyledikleri için Erman Toroğlu ve Hıncal Uluç'a teşekkür ederim." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
21.05.2021
