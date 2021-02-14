14 Şubat 2021, Pazar

Galatasaray'ın Kasımpaşa maçında kazandığı penaltı doğru mu? Erman Toroğlu yorumladı

A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu, Takım Oyunu programında Galatasaray - Kasımpaşa maçının tartışmalı pozisyonlarını değerlendirdi. Toroğlu, sarı-kırmızılı takımın mücadelenin 86. dakikasında kazandığı penaltıyı yorumladı.
14.02.2021
