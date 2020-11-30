30 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi

Galatasaray'da Babel, Belhanda ve Okan Kocuk antrenmanlara başladı

Galatasaray'da yeni tip corona virüsünü (Covid-19) atlatan Ryan Babel, Younes Belhanda ve Okan Kocuk takımla antrenmanlara başladı. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri
30.11.2020
