27 Haziran 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'a Mostafa Mohamed şoku! Dinamo Bükreş maçında sakatlandı

Yeni sezon hazırlıklarını sürdüren Galatasaray, özel maçta Romanya temsilcisi Dinamo Bükreş ile karşı karşıya geldi. Mücadelenin 4. dakikasında sarı-kırmızılıların yıldızı Mostafa Mohamed sakatlandı ve oyundan çıkmak zorunda kaldı. İşte o görüntüler... | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
27.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
G.Saray'a Mohamed şoku! Oyuna devam edemedi G.Saray'a Mohamed şoku! Oyuna devam edemedi 27.06.2021
Cimbom'a kötü haber! Sezonun ilk yarısını kapattı... Cimbom'a kötü haber! Sezonun ilk yarısını kapattı... 27.06.2021
Transfere dair flaş açıklama! Cimbom'da Paulinho heyecanı... Transfere dair flaş açıklama! Cimbom'da Paulinho heyecanı... 27.06.2021
Terim hangi bölgelere transfer istedi? Terim hangi bölgelere transfer istedi? 27.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Barış Alper Yılmaz için G.Saray ile prensipte anlaştık "Barış Alper Yılmaz için G.Saray ile prensipte anlaştık" 26.06.2021
G.Saray Barış Alper Yılmaz'ı bitiriyor! G.Saray Barış Alper Yılmaz'ı bitiriyor! 26.06.2021
G.Saray yeni Kerem'ini buldu! Teklif edilen rakam... G.Saray yeni Kerem'ini buldu! Teklif edilen rakam... 26.06.2021
G.Saray pazartesi günü iki isimle sözleşme imzalayacak! G.Saray pazartesi günü iki isimle sözleşme imzalayacak! 26.06.2021
Belhanda'nın yeni takımını açıkladı! Belhanda'nın yeni takımını açıkladı! 25.06.2021
Berghuis'in menajerinden transfer açıklaması! G.Saray ile görüştük Berghuis'in menajerinden transfer açıklaması! "G.Saray ile görüştük" 25.06.2021
Terim'in Gedson planı! Takım oyununda... Terim'in Gedson planı! Takım oyununda... 25.06.2021
Burak Elmas'tan Anıtkabir ziyaretinde flaş açıklamalar! Burak Elmas'tan Anıtkabir ziyaretinde flaş açıklamalar! 25.06.2021
G.Saray'da transfer planı değişti! 8+6 kuralı sonrası... G.Saray'da transfer planı değişti! 8+6 kuralı sonrası... 25.06.2021
Cimbom'a transferde kötü haber! Olympiakos... Cimbom'a transferde kötü haber! Olympiakos... 24.06.2021
G.Saray Hollandalı yıldız için resmi teklif yaptı! G.Saray Hollandalı yıldız için resmi teklif yaptı! 24.06.2021
Belhanda'dan G.Saray açıklaması! Geri dönecek mi? Belhanda'dan G.Saray açıklaması! Geri dönecek mi? 23.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'dan stoper bombası! Transferler peş peşe...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'den bomba stoper hamlesi! Görüşmeler başladı
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'a Sambacı yıldız! PSV maçına...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye Yunan orta saha! Pelkas'tan sonra...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray'da orta sahaya süper yetenek! Sunulan teklif...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da yerli operasyonu!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör