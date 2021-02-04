04 Şubat 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray Kulübü Başkanı Mustafa Cengiz: Mohamed'e Fenerbahçe teklif yapmış

Galatasaray Kulübü Başkanı Mustafa Cengiz, Mostafa Mohamed transferine ilişkin kulüp kanalında flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Cengiz, "Fenerbahçe Mohamed için 2 ay önce teklif yapmıştı. " dedi.
04.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Mohamed'e Türkiye'den... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Mohamed'e Türkiye'den..." 04.02.2021
Mesut ve Falcao derbiye 11'de başlayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı Mesut ve Falcao derbiye 11'de başlayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 04.02.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! F.Bahçe derbisinde oynamayacak Canlı yayında duyurdu! "F.Bahçe derbisinde oynamayacak" 04.02.2021
Falcao Fenerbahçe derbisinde oynayacak mı? Falcao Fenerbahçe derbisinde oynayacak mı? 03.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
G.Saray'da yeni transferlerden hangileri derbi 11'inde olacak? G.Saray'da yeni transferlerden hangileri derbi 11'inde olacak? 03.02.2021
Terim'in sezon sonunda istediği futbolcuyu açıkladı! Terim'in sezon sonunda istediği futbolcuyu açıkladı! 03.02.2021
Yeni transfere övgü dolu sözler! Süper Lig için biçilmiş kaftan Yeni transfere övgü dolu sözler! "Süper Lig için biçilmiş kaftan" 03.02.2021
Falcao derbiye yetişecek mi? İşte son gelişmeler Falcao derbiye yetişecek mi? İşte son gelişmeler 03.02.2021
Terim'den İrfan Can göndermesi! Gelmeyene... Terim'den İrfan Can göndermesi! "Gelmeyene..." 02.02.2021
Toroğlu tartışılan o pozisyonu yorumladı! Net penaltı Toroğlu tartışılan o pozisyonu yorumladı! "Net penaltı" 02.02.2021
Mohamed'in Diagne'den farkı yok "Mohamed'in Diagne'den farkı yok" 02.02.2021
Terim ile Aykut Kocaman rekabetinde 16. randevu Terim ile Aykut Kocaman rekabetinde 16. randevu 02.02.2021
Seyrantepe'de kritik randevu Seyrantepe'de kritik randevu 02.02.2021
Linnes G.Saray'dan başka hiçbir takımda bu parayı alamaz "Linnes G.Saray'dan başka hiçbir takımda bu parayı alamaz" 02.02.2021
Canlı yayında flaş yorum! Galatasaray'ın transferleri... Canlı yayında flaş yorum! "Galatasaray'ın transferleri..." 02.02.2021
G.Saray yönetimi ne almayı ne satmayı başarabiliyor "G.Saray yönetimi ne almayı ne satmayı başarabiliyor" 02.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Emre Belözoğlu Fenerbahçe tarihine geçti! Mesut Özil ve İrfan Can Kahveci...
Galatasaray'dan yeni sezon bombası! Transferi canlı yayında duyurdu
Başakşehir'den İrfan Can Kahveci açıklaması! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Tecrübeli isme şok sözler! "Beşiktaş'ın topçusu değil"
Fenerbahçe'de Galatasaray derbisi öncesi sorun büyük! Orta sahada...
Galatasaray Marcao'nun sözleşmesini uzatıyor! Serbest kalma bedeli...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör