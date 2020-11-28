28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi

Fatih Terim: Ofansif futbol modelinin her türlü gereğini uyguladık

Süper Lig'in 10. haftasında Çaykur Rizespor'u 4-0 mağlup eden Galatasaray'da teknik direktör Fatih Terim açıklamalarda bulundu. Terim, "Ofansif futbol modelinin her türlü gereğini uyguladık. Çok mutlu olduğum bir akşam." dedi.
28.11.2020
