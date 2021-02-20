20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Transfer detaylarına açıklık getirdi! Cengiz Ünder Fenerbahçe'ye gelecek mi?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'nin gündeminde olduğu iddia edilen Cengiz Ünder için futbolcunun menajeri Mirsad Türkcan açıklamalarda bulundu. Türkcan, "Kısa vadede Türkiye'ye dönmeyi düşünmüyor" dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
20.02.2021
