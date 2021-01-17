17 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Luka Stankovski Fenerbahçe yolunda! Canlı yayında açıklandı...

A Spor'da yayınlanan Son Sayfa Transfer programında yorumcu Taner Karaman, Fenerbahçe'nin 18 yaşındaki Makedon oyuncu Luka Stankovski ile ilgilendiğini duyurdu. İşte detaylar...
17.01.2021
