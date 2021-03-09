09 Mart 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Kemal Belgin'den Fenerbahçe yorumu! "Fenerbahçe'nin teknik direktörüne tribünden kağıt gelmez"

Son dakika spor haberleri: A Spor yorumcusu Kemal Belgin, 'Futbol A' programında Fenerbahçe'nin gündemine dair flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Belgin, "Fenerbahçe'nin teknik direktörüne tribünden kağıt gelmez." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
09.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
F.Bahçe'nin hocasına tribünden kağıt gitmez "F.Bahçe'nin hocasına tribünden kağıt gitmez" 09.03.2021
Ömer Üründül'den Mesut Özil yorumu! Oynadığı zaman... Ömer Üründül'den Mesut Özil yorumu! "Oynadığı zaman... 09.03.2021
Mert Hakan'a övgü dolu sözler! Konyaspor maçında... Mert Hakan'a övgü dolu sözler! "Konyaspor maçında..." 09.03.2021
Flaş transfer yorumu! En az 4-5 sezon... Flaş transfer yorumu! "En az 4-5 sezon..." 09.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Ne Mesut Özil ne İrfan Can! F.Bahçe'deki tek gerçek... Ne Mesut Özil ne İrfan Can! "F.Bahçe'deki tek gerçek..." 09.03.2021
Gürcan Bilgiç: Skubic kırmızı kart görmeliydi Gürcan Bilgiç: Skubic kırmızı kart görmeliydi 08.03.2021
Marcao'nun dokunulmazlığı var herhalde "Marcao'nun dokunulmazlığı var herhalde" 08.03.2021
Erol Bulut'tan eleştirilere yanıt geldi! Erol Bulut'tan eleştirilere yanıt geldi! 08.03.2021
Pelkas taburcu oldu! Pelkas taburcu oldu! 08.03.2021
Konyaspor maçında sakatlanan Pelkas'ın sağlık durumu nasıl? Konyaspor maçında sakatlanan Pelkas'ın sağlık durumu nasıl? 08.03.2021
F.Bahçe stada hareket etti! F.Bahçe stada hareket etti! 08.03.2021
F.Bahçe'den Belözoğlu açıklaması! F.Bahçe'den Belözoğlu açıklaması! 08.03.2021
Caner'in durumu belli oluyor! Konya maçı sonrası... Caner'in durumu belli oluyor! Konya maçı sonrası... 08.03.2021
İrfan Can Kahveci oynayacak mı? İrfan Can Kahveci oynayacak mı? 07.03.2021
Caner Erkin affedilecek mi? Caner Erkin affedilecek mi? 07.03.2021
Bomba iddia! Zirve yarışında teşvik konusu... Bomba iddia! Zirve yarışında teşvik konusu..." 06.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den açıklama geldi! Dimitris Pelkas...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da bir devir sona eriyor! Fatih Terim o ismin biletini kesti
Trabzonspor-Alanyaspor maçını böyle değerlendirdi! "Oyunu bölüm bölüm oynuyorlar"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe için flaş sözler! "Şampiyonluk futbolu değil"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe maçında korkutan anlar! Dimitris Pelkas...
Süper Lig kulüplerinden Kadınlar Günü mesajları!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ