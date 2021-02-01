01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

İrfan Can Kahveci transferinin perde arkasında neler yaşandı? Canlı yayında anlattı

A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Emin Uluç, Sabah Sporu programına canlı bağlanarak Fenerbahçe'nin İrfan Can Kahveci transferinin perde arkasında yaşananları anlattı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe transfer haberleri (FB spor haberi)
01.02.2021
