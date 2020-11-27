27 Kasım 2020, Cuma

Hıncal Uluç: Kendi takımlarını beğenmeyen iki hocanın maçı olacak

Usta yazar Hıncal Uluç, Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisi öncesi flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Uluç,"Kendi takımlarının futbolunu beğenmeyen iki hocanın derbisi olacak." dedi.
27.11.2020
