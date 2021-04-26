26 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçeli İrfan Can Kahveci'ye flaş sözler: İlk 11'de oynayabilecek durumda değil

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'nin Kasımpaşa'yı 3-2 mağlup ettiği karşılaşma sonrasında A Spor yorumcusu Serkan Korkmaz flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Korkmaz, "Fenerbahçe'de sahaya baktığımızda şu anda İrfan Can Kahveci ilk 11'de oynayabilecek durumda değil." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
26.04.2021
