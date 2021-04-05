05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Fenerbahçe Teknik Sorumlusu Emre Belözoğlu: Reaksiyon verdik

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında Fenerbahçe sahasında Denizlispor'u 1-0 mağlup etti. Mücadelenin ardından sarı-lacivertlilerin teknik sorumlusu Emre Belözoğlu açıklamalarda bulundu ve "Şampiyon olmak için reaksiyonu verdik. Benim isteğim ve arzum oldu, takım doğru reaksiyon verdi. Rakiplerimizin de kaybettiğini düşündüğümüzde 1-0 iyi bir galibiyet oldu" şeklinde konuştu. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri (FB spor haberi)
05.04.2021
