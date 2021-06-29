29 Haziran 2021, Salı

Fenerbahçe Steven Caulker'ı resmen açıkladı!

Transfer çalışmalarını sürdüren Fenerbahçe, Alanyaspor'la sözleşmesi sona eren Steven Caulker ile anlaştığını açıkladı. Transferle ilgili son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. | Son dakika Fenerbahçe transfer haberleri (FB spor haberi)
29.06.2021
