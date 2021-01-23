23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Erol Bulut: Hakemler bazen Premier Lig maçı yönetir gibi yönetiyorlar

Fenerbahçe teknik direktörü Erol Bulut A Spor'a özel açıklamalarda bulundu. Bulut, "Hakemler konusunda bir türlü standartı tutturamadık. Bazen Premier Lig maçı yönetir gibi yönetiyorlar. Oyunun temposu ile ilgili hakemlere de çok iş düşüyor". dedi
23.01.2021
