29 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

Kocaelispor kutlamalarında talihsiz kaza! İki futbolcu yaralandı

TFF 2. Lig play-off finalinde Sakaryaspor'u 4-0'lık skorla mağlup ederek TFF 1. Lig'e yükselen Kocaelispor'da kutlamalar esnasında üstü açık otobüs köprüden geçerken iki futbolcu yaralandı. Kocaelisporlu oyunculardan Bahri Can'ın otobüsten düştüğü öğrenilirken, Benhur Keser'in de ciddi şekilde yaralandığı belirtildi. İşte o anlar...
29.05.2021
