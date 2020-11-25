25 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba

Kemal Belgin Maradona'yı anlattı!

1982-1986 ve 1990 Dünya Kupası'nı canlı izleyen A Spor yorumcusu Kemal Belgin, Maradona'nın ölümünün ardından efsane isim hakkında açıklamalarda bulundu.
25.11.2020
