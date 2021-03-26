26 Mart 2021, Cuma

Son dakika Beşiktaş haberi: Rachid Ghezzal'ın son durumu nasıl?

Son dakika spor haberi: Beşiktaş forması giyen Cezayirli futbolcu Rachid Ghezzal, ülkesinin Zambiya ile Afrika Uluslar Kupası Elemeleri'nde oynadığı maçta sakatlanmış ve oyuna devam edememişti. Ghezzal'ın sakatlığıyla ilgili son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
26.03.2021
