12 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Sergen Yalçın ilk 11'i şekillendiriyor

Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Sergen Yalçın, Trabzonspor maçı ilk 11'ini şekillendirmeye başladı.
12.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş maçına doğru Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş maçına doğru 12.09.2020
Sergen Yalçın ilk 11'i şekillendiriyor Sergen Yalçın ilk 11'i şekillendiriyor 12.09.2020
Turgay Demir: İnsan sağlığı her şeyin başında Turgay Demir: İnsan sağlığı her şeyin başında 12.09.2020
Sergen Yalçın corona virüsüne yakalandı Sergen Yalçın corona virüsüne yakalandı 12.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Montero Trabzonspor maçında yok Montero Trabzonspor maçında yok 11.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Montero'nun lisansı neden çıkmadı? Beşiktaş'ta Montero'nun lisansı neden çıkmadı? 11.09.2020
Sergen Yalçın'ın tercihi Necip Uysal Sergen Yalçın'ın tercihi Necip Uysal 11.09.2020
Ajdin Hasic'e ilk 11 yolu göründü Ajdin Hasic'e ilk 11 yolu göründü 11.09.2020
Yalçın'dan flaş sitem! Benden başka şans veren olmadı Yalçın'dan flaş sitem! " Benden başka şans veren olmadı" 10.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre görüşmesi sona erdi! Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre görüşmesi sona erdi! 09.09.2020
Beşiktaş'tan Nazım için 2. teklif Beşiktaş'tan Nazım için 2. teklif 09.09.2020
Aboubakar Porto'dan ayrılıyor Aboubakar Porto'dan ayrılıyor 09.09.2020
Beşiktaş Josef de Souza ile anlaştı Beşiktaş Josef de Souza ile anlaştı 09.09.2020
Mert Yılmaz'ın transferinde sıcak gelişmeler var "Mert Yılmaz'ın transferinde sıcak gelişmeler var" 09.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta gündem Gökhan Töre Beşiktaş'ta gündem Gökhan Töre 09.09.2020
Beşiktaş Josef de Souza ile anlaştı Beşiktaş Josef de Souza ile anlaştı 08.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe transferde durmuyor! Edinson Cavani...
Galatasaray'da yeni transfer Etebo hayal kırıklığı yarattı! Fatih Terim...
Galatasaray'da ilk maç öncesi dikkat çeken o detay! Falcao ve Arda Turan...
Yeni Galatasaray start alıyor! İşte Fatih Terim'in Gaziantep FK maçı 11'i
Ahmet Çakar'dan maçın ardından çarpıcı yorum! "Bu Fenerbahçe ilk 3'e giremez"
Süper Lig devinden kanca! 2 oyuncu+para
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör