22 Ocak 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Mehmet Ayan: Rosier 20. dakikada oyundan atılır

A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Ayan 'Artı Futbol' programında Beşiktaş'ın sağ beki Rosier için flaş sözlerde bulundu. Ayan, "Rosier öyle bir hakeme denk gelir ki 20. dakikada oyundan atılır" dedi.
22.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Rosier için çarpıcı sözler! 20. dakikada oyundan atılır Rosier için çarpıcı sözler! "20. dakikada oyundan atılır" 22.01.2021
Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi 21.01.2021
Beşiktaş'tan Hulk açıklaması Beşiktaş'tan Hulk açıklaması 21.01.2021
Sergen Yalçın talimatı verdi! O ismi alın yeter Sergen Yalçın talimatı verdi! O ismi alın yeter 21.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip! Ücretinin yarısını... Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip! Ücretinin yarısını... 21.01.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip Canlı yayında açıkladı! Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip 20.01.2021
Beşiktaş Hulk'u kadrosuna katmak istiyor "Beşiktaş Hulk'u kadrosuna katmak istiyor" 20.01.2021
İşte Josef'in sözleşmesindeki o madde! İşte Josef'in sözleşmesindeki o madde! 19.01.2021
Beşiktaş'a büyük övgü! Başarının sırrını böyle açıkladı Beşiktaş'a büyük övgü! Başarının sırrını böyle açıkladı 19.01.2021
Sergen Yalçın'dan yıldız forvete veto! Sergen Yalçın'dan yıldız forvete veto! 18.01.2021
Beşiktaş'a çifte piyango! 2 yıldıza talip çıktı Beşiktaş'a çifte piyango! 2 yıldıza talip çıktı 18.01.2021
Beşiktaşlı isimden flaş sözler! Oynamak istemiyorum Beşiktaşlı isimden flaş sözler! "Oynamak istemiyorum" 18.01.2021
Büyük takımların şampiyonluk şansını kimse az göremez "Büyük takımların şampiyonluk şansını kimse az göremez" 17.01.2021
Kaynar: G.Saray galibiyeti hak etmedi Kaynar: G.Saray galibiyeti hak etmedi 17.01.2021
Emre Kocadağ'dan Mandzukic açıklaması! Emre Kocadağ'dan Mandzukic açıklaması! 17.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Gole kadar işkence çekeceğiz Erman Toroğlu: Gole kadar işkence çekeceğiz 17.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe’den Moussa Marega harekatı! Sözleşmesi sezon sonunda bitiyor
Galatasaray'da transfer harekatı! Bombalar peş peşe patlıyor
Usta isimlerden Fatih Karagümrük - Beşiktaş maçı değerlendirmesi
Usta isimler Sivasspor - Fenerbahçe maçını flaş sözlerle değerlendirdi
Galatasaray'dan transferde Aaron Boupendza harekatı! İşte yapılan teklif
Fenerbahçe'de yaprak dökümü! Erol Bulut kararını verdi ve 4 ayrılık...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör