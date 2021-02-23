23 Şubat 2021, Salı

Josef de Souza: Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray benimle ilgilendi

Beşiktaş'ın tecrübeli orta saha oyuncusu Josef de Souza açıklamalarda bulundu. Brezilyalı futbolcu, "Beşiktaş'a geldiğim dönemde Galatasaray ve Fenerbahçe de benimle ilgilendi ama pazarlık sürecinde en dik duruşu Beşiktaş gösterdi. Hem beni hem menajerlerimi tatmin edecek duruşu Beşiktaş gösterdi. Taraftarların sevgi ve saygısını kazanacağımı biliyordum ama bu kadarını tahmin etmemiştim." dedi.
23.02.2021
