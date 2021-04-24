24 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

Beşiktaş'tan Kenan Karaman hamlesi

Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk mücadelesi veren Beşiktaş'ta gelecek sezon için çalışmalar başladı. Siyah-beyazlıların uzun süredir gündeminde olan milli futbolcu Kenan Karaman ile yapılan görüşmelerde karşılıklı teklif ve talepler masaya yatırıldı.
24.04.2021
Beşiktaş'tan Kenan Karaman hamlesi 24.04.2021
