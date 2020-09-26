26 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

Beşiktaş Vincent Aboubakar transferini böyle duyurdu

Beşiktaş, Porto forması giyen eski futbolcusu Vincent Aboubakar'ı kadrosuna kattı. Siyah-beyazlılar, sosyal medya hesabından paylaştığı video ile Kamerunlu golcünün transferini duyurdu.
26.09.2020
