14 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

Son dakika spor haberi: Liverpool - Real Madrid maçı öncesi taşlı saldırı! İşte o görüntüler...

UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi Çeyrek Final rövanş maçında, Liverpool ile Real Madrid karşı karşıya geldi. Mücadele öncesinde İngiliz taraftarlar, İspanyol ekibinin otobüsünü taşladı. İşte o görüntüler... | Son dakika spor haberleri
14.04.2021
