Trabzonspor'da vaka sayısı 6'ya yükseldi

Süper Lig'in 26. haftasında Medipol Başakşehir ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor'da, rutin yapılan kontroller sırasında 2 futbolcunun daha corona virüsüne yakalandığı ortaya çıktı. Bordo-mavililerde böylelikle Covid-19'a yakalanan futbolcu sayısı 6'ya yükseldi. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (Ts spor haberi)
