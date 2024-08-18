Trabzonspor Hyun-Seok Hong'u bitirmek üzere!
Son dakika transfer haberi: Trabzonspor, uzun süredir mesai harcadığı Hyun-Seok Hong transferinde mutlu sona ulaştı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. İşte detaylar... (TS spor haberi)
DİĞER HABERLER
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
02:56
Trabzonspor Hyun-Seok Hong'u bitirmek üzere! 18 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
05:36
Rapid Wien 2-0 Trabzonspor | MAÇ ÖZETİ 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:58
GOL | Rapid Wien 2 - 0 Trabzonspor 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:13
Trabzonspor 10 kişi kaldı! 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:41
GOL | Rapid Wien 1 - 0 Trabzonspor 15 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:13
Fırtına'nın yeni transferi Batagov Trabzon'a geldi! 10 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
09:42
Trabzonspor 0-1 Rapid Wien | MAÇ ÖZETİ 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
04:17
Abdullah Avcı: Özür diliyoruz! 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00