Trabzonspor 1-0 Ruzomberok | MAÇ ÖZETİ
Son dakika spor haberi: Trabzonspor, Avrupa Ligi 2. ön eleme turu rövanş maçında Ruzomberok'u konuk etti. Bu mücadeleyi 1-0 kazanan bordo-mavili ekip toplam 3-0'lık skorla tur atlayan ekip oldu. İşte maçın özeti...
