Trabzonspor 1-0 Ruzomberok | GOL
Trabzonspor, UEFA Avrupa Ligi 2. eleme turu rövanş maçında Draguş'un attığı golle Ruzomberok karşısında 1-0 önce geçti.
Trabzonspor 1-0 Ruzomberok | GOL 01 Ağustos 2024
