Trabzonspor 0-1 Rapid Wien | MAÇ ÖZETİ
UEFA Avrupa Ligi 3. ön eleme turu ilk maçında Trabzonspor sahasında Rapid Wien'e 1-0 mağlup oldu. İşte Trabzonspor-Rapid Wien maçının geniş özeti... | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
DİĞER HABERLER
Sıradaki
OTOMATİK OYNAT
09:42
Trabzonspor 0-1 Rapid Wien | MAÇ ÖZETİ 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
04:17
Abdullah Avcı: Özür diliyoruz! 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
02:25
Malheiro: Bir üst tura çıkacağız! 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:26
Enis Destan: Henüz bitmiş bir şey yok! 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:32
GOL | Trabzonspor 0 - 1 Rapid Wien 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
06:15
Avcı'dan kadro açıklaması! 08 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
10:58
Trabzonspor 1-0 Ruzomberok | MAÇ ÖZETİ 01 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00
01:15
Trabzonspor 1-0 Ruzomberok | GOL 01 Ağustos 2024 | 12:00