Trabzonspor 0-1 Rapid Wien | MAÇ ÖZETİ

UEFA Avrupa Ligi 3. ön eleme turu ilk maçında Trabzonspor sahasında Rapid Wien'e 1-0 mağlup oldu. İşte Trabzonspor-Rapid Wien maçının geniş özeti... | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)

08 Ağustos 2024 | 23:24
