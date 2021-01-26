26 Ocak 2021, Salı

Abdullah Avcı ve Okan Buruk'tan Süper Kupa maçı öncesi basın toplantısı

Trabzonspor ile Başakşehir arasında oynanacak Süper Kupa karşılaşması öncesi, iki takımın teknik direktörleri Abdullah Avcı ve Okan Buruk ve iki takımın kaptanları Uğurcan Çakır ve Alexandru Epureanu ortak basın toplantısı düzenledi.
26.01.2021
