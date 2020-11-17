17 Kasım 2020, Salı

GOL | Türkiye 3-0 Kosova

U21 Avrupa Şampiyonası Elemeleri'nde Kosova'yı ağırlayan Ümit Milli Futbol Takım'ımız, 64. dakikada Berat Özdemir'in attığı golle 3-0 öne geçti.
17.11.2020
