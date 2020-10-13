13 Ekim 2020, Salı

GOL | İngiltere U21 2-1 Türkiye U21

Avrupa U21 Şampiyonası Eleme Turu Grup 3 maçında Türkiye U21, 90+2. dakikada Halil Dervişoğlu'nun attığı golle skoru 2-1'e getirdi.
13.10.2020
