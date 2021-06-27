27 Haziran 2021, Pazar

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray'da Paulinho heyecanı! İmzalar atılabilir...

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da 2021-2022 sezonu öncesinde transfer çalışmaları aralıksız olarak devam ediyor. Sar-kırmızılarda yaşanan son detayları A Spor yorumcusu Savaş Çorlu aktardı. Çorlu, "Galatasaray'da gündem olan Paulinho transferi taraftarı şimdiden heyecanlandırdı. Sarı-kırmızılılarda bu hamle Felipe Melo etkisi yaratacaktır. Hem Fatih Terim istiyor hem futbolcu istiyor yakın zamanda imzalar atılırsa şaşırmam" dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
27.06.2021
